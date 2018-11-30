Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, November 30, 2018

Steve Delaney, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, from 8pm, and our food menu is available until 9pm. Tel. 0114 4383115.

The Downbeats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

The Glummer Twins, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Doghouse, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, S2, 9.30pm, free entry.

Hagglers Christmas Night Market, Hagglers’ Corner, Queens Road, Sheffield, S2, 4-9pm. Tel. 07968822654.

Celebrating 10 Years of Now and Then and Opus, featuring Renegade Brass Band, Anchorsong with live string quartet and The Breath, The Abbeydale Picture House, 7pm, £10, £12 (14+).

Festive Mosaics, with Diana Storey, Working on a 10 x 10 inch board, this freestyle mosaic class gives you the opportunity to make a beautiful festive gift of your own design. Diana Storey is a mosaic artist with over 20 years experience of making colourful textural mosaics. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 3:30-6pm, £55. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Ensemble 360, Old and New, Emmanuel Church, Huddersfield Road, Barnsley, S75 1DT, 7.30pm, Tickets £13 / £6 under 26s and unwaged/carers free. Available from Barnsley Civic, tel. 01226 327000, www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or on the door at Emmanuel Church (cash only).

T.Rextasy, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 8pm, tickets £25. Box Office tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

A Christmas Carol, presented by The Flanagan Collective & St Mary’s Church, Theatre Deli, Sheffield, tkts from £35, www.thetredeli.co.uk