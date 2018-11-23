Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, November 23, 2018

Mahogany Newt, The Church House, 4 St James' Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW, 9:30pm.

The Classics, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Bulls Head, Fulwood Road, Nether Green, 9pm, free admission.

The Crashers, rock and indie covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Black Pie Day, to raise funds for Shelter and this year we’ve taken things one step further, baking our pies in a black charcoal-pastry. These Black Pieday pies will be available at lunchtime in Pieminister, Sheffield, £5 each, and every penny from black pie sales will go to the housing and homelessness charity.

Toddler Takeover, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, 10.30-12.45pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Alison J Carr: Bauhaus Bühnenchor, DINA, 32 Cambridge St, Sheffield S1 4HP, 7.30pm. www.s1artspace.org

Sip and Fimo, Nativity Scene, with Gill Cosford, Create your own cute nativity set, perfect for a mantel piece, Christmas cake, or Christmas tree! This step by step workshop is ideal for beginners wanting to make something for the festive season! Bring your own drinks- glasses will be provided! (Your creations can either be taken home to be hardened in your oven (with instructions) or baked by Gill in her studio, to be collected about a week later. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £23. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

The Furrow Collective, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, £14. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Roy G Hemmings Hits of Motwon Show, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £24.70, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk