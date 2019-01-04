Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 4, 2019

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The Hillbilly Cats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents: Members’ Evening, Including the annual photograph competition, a book sale and the following presentations: The Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art, an illustrated talk by Melanie Rees. I remember Umbria 20 years ago, a video presentation by Fabio Bezoari. Rural Life in the Val di Comino, an illustrated talk by Steve Hill. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm. Admission £3 non-members. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

Russian State Ballet of Siberia, La Fille mal gardee, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Coffee Concert, Callum Smart & Philip Sharp, Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, tkts £10 otd. £7 adv. tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Buxton Buzz Comedy Club, Arts Centre, Buxton , 8pm, tkts £10 otd. £7 adv. tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Pantomime, Peter Pan, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, 7pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Kiss Me, Kate, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk