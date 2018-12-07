Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 7, 2018

Mahogany Newt, Harlequin, 110 Nursery Street, Sheffield, S3 8GG, 9pm.

Hillbilly Cats, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

The House, rock covers, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Indigo Band, Indie and 90’s Britpop covers band, Maida Vale, West St, 6-10pm, free entry, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale + 70’s/80’s Classics DJs 10-Late.

Shane Durrant, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Dee Dee, Sofie Richardson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.

Sip and Fimo, Nativity Scene with Gill Cosford, Come along to this Sip and Fimo class and create this cute Christmas Nativity set, perfect for your mantle piece, Christmas tree, or Christmas cake. Bring your own drinks, we’ll provide the glasses. (18+). The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6:30-8:30pm, £23. For more information and to book tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Christmas Tours, Renishaw Hall, more info. Tel. 01246 432310.

Robin Hood, and the Babes in the Wood, the very rude panto presented by Far Out Theatre, The Library Theatre, Sheffield, S1 1XZ, 7.30pm, tkts £12, tel. 07748271608. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Beauty and The Beast, Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, S6 6DB, 7.15pm, Sat mat 2.15pm. Tickets £7.50, concessions £6.50. Tel. 0114 2336217.