Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 21, 2018

Mahogany Newt, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, S6 1LP. 9.30pm.

Decades Mod Ska 60’s & Northern Soul, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Elevation Avenue, Maida Vale, West St, doors 6pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale + 70’s/80’s Classics DJs 9-Late﻿.

Shaun McLoughlin, Viva Salsa, DJ Roly Caballero, Dee Dee, Joel White and Martin Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

The 12 Makes of Christmas, Kids’ Craft Club Workshop, Hobbycraft Chesterfield, Unit 10, Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, Chesterfield, S40 1TB, For more information and to book www.hobbycraft.co.uk/12makes

The Village Screen, brings Winter Wonderland Cinematic Experience to 92 Burton Road, in Kelham Island, Sheffield, Die Hard, DJ,street food vendors and a bar. Doors 6.30pm, film 8.30pm, 16+. Tkts £15, £13 conc., £10 child. www.thevillagegreenevents.co.uk

Sip and Print, Sheep and other Animals with Mia James, In this session you will be block printing sheep, (and other animals), for Christmas decorations or using for other Christmas crafts, (cards, gifts tags, and so on). Printing blocks are handmade and the textile inks permanent. Suitable for all abilities, including complete beginners. Bring your own wine, we’ll provide the glasses. (18+). The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £20. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Santa at the Museum, Weston Park Museum, £7 per child, including gift, book in advance, tel. 0114 2782600.

Santa Specials Steam Train Journeys at Elsecar Heritage Railway, Tickets are priced at £14 for riders of all ages. For train timetables and to book tickets www.elsecarrailway.co.uk