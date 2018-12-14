Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 14, 2018

Charity Race Night, Breast Cancer care, The Red Lion, Penistone Road, Grenoside, S35, first race 8pm. With a food offer of 2 meals and a bottle of wine £19.95 for anyone who books, tel. 0114 4383115.

Mahogany Newt, The White Lion, 617 London Road, Heeley, S2 4HT, 9:30pm.

Young Once, live band, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road North, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Flat Foot Sam, The Masons Arms, Crookes, 9pm, free admission.

Rockett 88, The Harlequin, Nursery Street, Sheffield, 9pm.

The Amelia Carter Band, The Shoulder of Mutton, Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Classic rock, raw blues and sultry jazz.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band, Christmas Concert, The Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30pm, tickets £6, children £2.50, includes refreshments, from Margaret and Peter tel. 0114 2460983, or Julie and Paul tel. 01226 747951.

Drawing by Candlelight, expert tuition in a relaxed, friendly environment. Bring your own wine, we’ll provide the glasses, (adults). The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £20. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Festive Mosaics, Working on a 10 x 10 inch board, this freestyle mosaic class gives you the opportunity to make a beautiful festive gift of your own design. Diana Storey is a mosaic artist with over 20 years experience of making colourful textural mosaics. (adults). The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 3.30-6pm, £37. For more information and to book, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Jack Frost, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 4+. Tickets £12, £10 conc, £8 child, £36 family (must include at least 1 child. Box office: tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk