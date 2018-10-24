Community awards fit for Sheffield’s local heroes

The annual search for Sheffield’s unsung heroes is gathering pace with announcement of the city’s Make A Difference Awards shortlist.

Judges from the Voluntary Action Sheffield (VAS) group agreed that the standard of nominations showed the amazing quality, diversity and impact of the voluntary sector in the city.

VAS, which is dedicated to supporting the city to have a thriving and vibrant voluntary and community sector, is organising these awards to recognise and celebrate the quiet heroes of local community groups, charities and voluntary organisations and the huge contribution they make to the people, communities and economy of Sheffield.

The seven categories demonstrate the range of activities and types of groups involved in the sector. The categories are Champion of the Voluntary Sector – supported by the Blunkett Family; Employment and Skills Award – sponsored by South Yorkshire Housing Association; Health and Wellbeing Award and Inclusion and Quality Award – sponsored by the National Open College Network.

Other awards are Resilient Communities Award – sponsored by Arches Housing; Sheffield Volunteering Award and Voice and Influence Award – sponsored by Sheffield BID.

Two organisations have been shortlisted for each category and the winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on November 22. The winners will have their awards presented by Lord Mayor Magid Magid, and a further seven organisations have been named as highly commended.

VAS Chairman, Andy Buck, said; “We were incredibly impressed with the high standard of work and positive social impact demonstrated across all our nominated organisations and projects.”