Classic motors at Eckington show help to raise vital charity funds

The annual Eckington Classic Car and Bike Show is gearing up this year to raise vital funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and other charities.

The annual classic motor show at Renishaw Hall in Derbyshire, will be held on Wednesday June 13. It has raised more than £100,000 for local charities since it started 15 years ago, with Bluebell Wood receiving £3,800 last year.

The Rotary Club of Chesterfield organise the event, raising money through the entrance fees paid by exhibitors and spectators, and also via sponsorship and food and drink stall holders.

Community fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, Lucy Rathbone, said: “The car show will be a great afternoon out, so I hope as many people as possible go along, have a fantastic time and help us raise as much as possible for our families.

“Every penny raised will help Bluebell Wood support families facing the toughest of times, helping them to make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left together.”

The event will run from 3-8pm. Entry is £10 per vehicle. For more details visit www.facebook.com/Eckingtonshow site.

For more ideas to help Bluebell Wood support 250 children visit www.bluebellwood.org site.