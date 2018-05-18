City Buzz: Vintage wedding dress dreams at Vyn Johns

For fashion lovers across the city there’s only one question on their lips that need to be answered this weekend; what will Meghan’s dress look like?

The whole world is waiting to see what Meghan Markle will wear when she weds Prince Harry tomorrow. What kind of style will she choose? What fabric? What type of detailing?

Vyn Johns Bridal Shop

Royal brides typically choose traditional styles, effortlessly elegant, demure and pretty.

These are timeless, classic styles that have been favoured by brides for many years. They span many generations – from grandmothers to granddaughters.

Royal brides are, of course, not the only brides who have to decide what to wear on their big day – and many also choose to pick a classic style.

Reynaldo Robinson has been helping brides to realise their vintage wedding dress dreams at Vyn Johns vintage wedding shop for the last few years.

He said: “Vintage wedding dresses are so beautiful because they use interesting, almost forgotten techniques in construction, but it’s also the history they hold with regard to their provenance.”

The company offers the chance for retro-loving brides to either choose from sample dresses or choose a design from the archive of patterns . All dresses are made and fitted to the bride and details can also be added to give each dress originality.

Reynaldo added: “All samples are made in house. Patterns come from around the world via the internet or from flea markets up and down the country as well as charity shops.

“Our sample machinist makes the samples – we are proud to make everything in Sheffield.”

The dresses on offer are mainly from the 1920s to the 1970s. It’s not just the ladies who can get themselves a perfect wedding outfit inspired by the past. For grooms, Vyn Johns offer bespoke suits and accessories.

Reynaldo said: “The most popular styles for our brides at the moment are the looser softly draped type of look – think Biba meets 1930s femme fatale. I think this style just reflects society’s more relaxed attitude towards dressing in general.”

Brides can arrange an appointment to discuss their dream dress, or call for an informal chat. Some brides know exactly what they want, whereas others may only know that they want it to be vintage style. So, what advice would Reynaldo give to them?

“Find the silhouette(s) of the dress(es) which suit(s) you and work from there – otherwise you will be trying on anything and everything.”

You can find the wedding dress studio at Dune Cottage, 65 Sandygate Road, Crosspool. You can also call 0114 2669657 or 07710 251436 to make an appointment or discuss your requirements. Also search ‘Vyn Johns – vintage bridal couture’ on Facebook, ‘@ melvynjohns’ on Facebook and ‘@VynJohns’ on Twitter.