City Buzz: New fashion show had bags of style

It was lights, camera, strut at the Style Sheffield Fashion Show - with the audience poised to take snaps of their favourite outfits.

The event, which was hosted by Sheffield BID as part of their ‘Alive After Five’ project, showcased some of the best fashion brands the city has to offer; from high street names such as Marks and Spencer, Debenhams and John Lewis, to independent labels which can only be found here in Sheffield, such as the Alternative Store and Melody Corture.

My friend and I excitedly took our front row seats, prosecco in hand, with both of us keen to get some fashion inspiration for upcoming holidays.

The tone of the evening was already set with a live DJ performing and the funky multi-coloured lights ready to highlight the models as they walked along the catwalk.

First up was Spring/Summer daywear looks from each of the brands. Think bright colour choices, floaty fabrics and bold and daring designs.

What I loved about this fashion show was there was something for everyone. Some of the clothes were suitable for women in the 18 to 30 bracket, while others were flattering for a more mature lady.

It wasn’t just all about the girls either; alongside the six female models, three male models were also confidently commanding attention as they walked up and down the catwalk too.

It was lovely to see that the designers who had been chosen - and the models chosen to wear the clothes -represented the diverse communities we have here in Sheffield.

It was also refreshing to see the models having fun. While they had all perfected a poker face often associated with models, they also embraced the beat of the music to dance at the end of the catwalk.

It was a perfect demonstration of what fashion should be - fun and enjoyable to wear.

Next up was evening looks. Think more tailored pieces, such as blazers, trousers and dresses, all with a touch of glamour - usually in the form of sparkle or lace.

As we admired the clothes, my friend and I picked our favourite looks from each of the brand’s collections and already found ourselves mentally planning when we would wear each outfit. A stripped jumpsuit would be perfect for a summer BBQ, while a white playsuit looked like it was made to be worn on the beach.

During an interval, we were encouraged to take a look at the stalls from each of the retailers to take advantage of exclusive offers and, of course, buy those outfits that caught or eye the most.

We came away very happy; with new holiday outfits and discount codes for future shopping sprees.

The brands showcasing at the fashion show were Marks and Spencer, Dorothy Perkins, Burton Menswear, Debenhams, Phase Eight, Primark, John Lewis, The Alternative Store and Melody Corture. There was also a clothing exchange, where people swapped their pre-loved items for something new for them.