City Buzz: Mamma makes it big in online sales with her own clothing brand

A young mum with a flair for fashion has made bespoke children’s clothes which are so popular they are being sold to parents around the globe.

Fashion Design graduate Abbie Allert launched her handmade baby and toddler clothing business, Mamma Made It, in June 2017 after giving birth to her first child.

In the last year, the business has grown enormously, and now Abbie, aged 27, of Wombwell, is selling her designs in America.

Entrepreneur Abbie first had the idea for her business when she found, like a lot of other new mums, that her son - who was long and slim - was unable to wear high street clothing comfortably.

She said: “I never set out to start my own business, but what started off as a solution to a problem I was facing made me realise that I wasn’t alone. I decided to put my degree to good use, whilst helping other new mums.”

She decided to make her newborn son a handmade pair of leggings for everyday use, and they soon caught the eye of other mums at her mother and toddler group, who asked if she could make some for their children too.

Before long, what started as a one-off project proved to be the foundation of a brand new business idea. With growing numbers of orders from local mums, Abbie decided to transform her talent into a business venture, creating an Instagram page to showcase her sewing skills. As her following increased, so did the order requests.

Keen to develop her online presence further and to try and build a business, Abbie turned to the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub led Launchpad programme; a fully-funded ERDF programme developed to support entrepreneurs secure the right help and advice to bring their business ideas to life.

Abbie added: “I’m currently producing between 70 and 100 pairs of leggings each week. As a result of the extra demand I’ve received after taking part in the Launchpad programme, I’ve needed to extend my house to give me more space to work and fulfil the orders which came unexpectedly flooding in.

“I’ve also added more clothing options including dresses, romper suits, skirts, shorts and keepsakes to my shop.”

As a single parent, business owner and part-time property sales assistant, Abbie manages her website and Instagram account to ensure orders are met, whilst balancing the day-to-day responsibilities of ordering new materials, promoting her designs, and spending time behind the sewing machine.

Her online store is a treasurer trove for new mums and she has also built a loyal customer base in the UK, Germany and even America.

