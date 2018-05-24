City Buzz: Make-up, freebies and fizz at Style Sheffield Beauty Night

It was a night of beautiful new beauty looks and fabulous new hair dos making the Style Sheffield beauty event a wonderful success.

I met two friends at the event, which was held last week at the Virgin Money Lounge, Fargate, and when we were greeted with a glass of prosecco upon arrival we knew we would have an enjoyable evening.

There were various stalls at the event from some of my favourite shopping and beauty brands, including Clarins, Bare Minerals, Benefit, The Body Shop, John Lewis, Liz Earle, Laura Mercier, Bobby Brown, Creator Hair, Babyliss and Boots.

Making our way round each of the stalls one by one, and stopping to admire all of the products on offer, we felt utterly spoilt for choice. From blusher and mascara to night oils and moisturisers, there was every possible beauty product imaginable on offer.

There were everyday essentials like Bare Minerals concealer to treat products you didn’t even know existed like Bobbi Brown’s sparkle stick. (But, once I realised it was available I then realised how much I ‘needed’ it . . . or should that be really wanted it).

Each stall was beautifully presented, a colourful treat for the eyes, and we decided to take advantage of all the freebies on offer, (of which there were many).

When I was browsing at the Laura Mercier counter a friendly lady called Alex offered to do my make-up for me. I will admit that I am a novice when it comes to make-up – I am aware of the principle of countouring but I wouldn’t know where to start to use the make-up effectively – so I was grateful for some professional help.

While she matched the colour of some products to my face and delicately dabbed them on my face, we chatted.

“I think it’s really brilliant that this event has been put on so people can come and see all of the great brands that they can buy on their doorstep and it’s a good opportunity for us to showcase our new products,” she said.

That was very true. My friends and I agreed that make-up is a minefield and it was much appreciated to have some guidance, and to celebrate all the great brands the city has to offer.

After that, I also enjoyed testing out some of the new make-up products from Benefit, Body Shop and Clarins and demonstrations from SunKiss, Creator Hair, Liz Earle and Bare Minerals.

I came away with my make-up beautifully, but subtly done. That was really important to me as I am a big believer in natural beauty. I think that if someone chooses to wear make-up, it should be because they want to enhance their face, not change it completely.