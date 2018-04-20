City Buzz: Get yourself a piece of the city’s history as Sheffield vintage emporium gets even bigger

Home to some of the city’s best vintage traders, the Nichols Building is well known among shoppers – and now it’s even bigger.

Antique dealers have sold their wares from the second floor of the three-storey Victorian red brick building in Shalesmoor for the last few years, but an opportunity recently arose for traders to take over the first floor too – and they were only too pleased to do so.

The first floor officially opened for business at the weekend, and when I went down to have a sneak peak a couple of days before I was struck by not only the huge amount of goods on offer – with everything from furniture to Furby toys – but also the obvious passion and joy of each trader.

I was shown around the impressive building by Joel Rusling, owner of Chester Drawers, and Sylvia McCormick, owner of Pudding Corner, who told me that they had space for around 20 traders on the new floor.

Sylvia said: “What’s great about vintage is you can buy bits from different places and create your own unique style.”

It’s not just the shoppers who carve out their own unique look in this wonderful vintage emporium. Wandering around, I notice that each of the traders has their own style too.

“You can really tell a lot about a person from their stall and the things they sell,” said Sylvia. She was not wrong.

I spoke to Jo Walker, owner of Victory Vintage, and was not surprised to hear that she used to be a visual merchandiser because every part of her stall was perfectly presented.

She told me that the most unusual item she has ever sold was a genuine piece of a the Berlin Wall which had been found in the home of a German woman who was living in Sheffield. That was sold for just £10.

Next to her is Lee Green, who has been selling his items through his business Mantiques for five years and is one of the building’s longest serving traders.

He too has a piece of history. He has one of the original signs from the landmark Grosvenor House Hotel , which was demolished last year.

He said: “I love Sheffield and its history and I like having a piece of that, but also passing things on to other people too. I would sell that if someone wanted it.”

One of the new traders, Jeremy Turner, has just started selling his items under the brilliantly named business Miss Cellany, but for him the history is a bit more personal as goods he has on offer have all once been in his home.

From pictures to a dresser, everything is pre-loved and ready for a new home.

Be sure to have a look for yourself, you’re sure to find something to give new life to.

You can discover the vintage treats at the Nichols Building for yourself by visiting the venue at Shalesmoor, Sheffield S3 8UL. It is open from 11am to 5pm every day except Monday for your browsing and buying pleasure. If you are interested in the possibility of having your own stall, please call 07825 884716.