City Buzz: Find happiness at new Oliver Bonas store in Sheffield

We all know that feeling; you see a perfect top or pair of trousers hanging on the rails and it feels like the designers have made it just for you.

Before you saw it, you didn’t even know you needed it, (or maybe that should be wanted it if you’re being truthful), but the second your hand reaches out to take it off the rail and your hand skims the soft fabric, you know you won’t be leaving the store without it.

Any fellow fashion fanatic will know the joy that shopping brings, and the principle of using shopping to bring joy to someone’s life is the principle that independent fashion and lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas is built around.

The brand, which features a range of fashion, footwear, accessories, gifts, beauty, books and homeware, opened its Sheffield store earlier this week - and I was very excited to be offered the chance to look around the shop before it opened to the public.

As soon as I walked in to the store, on Ecclesall Road, I saw a pair of pink wide legged trousers I liked the look of, swiftly followed by some leopard print think rimmed sunglasses.

I was shown around by PR and Marketing assistant Tierney, who told me that the brand prided itself on offering something to suit all tastes and all budgets.

“We want people to come in and find something they really like, either for themselves or a loved one. We want our customers to find something to bring them happiness,” she said.

Wandering around the store, I certainly found lots of things to bring me happiness - from inspirational quote books in the specially designed book area to the champagne flutes and the heart shaped bowls in the homeware nook at the back of the store. It is a treasure trove for the design conscious.

The design of the store itself is fresh, modern and inviting. Their are subtle pink tiles on the wall and industrial white railings curved round the ceiling and in the windows. Every fitting has been exclusively designed to fit.

This is hardly surprising from a brand - which this year celebrates its 25th birthday - where items are created by an in-house design team and made using ethical suppliers. This is a brand that has quality products and a superior shopping experience at its heart.

All of the shelves are wide and easy accessible, with customers actively encouraged to pick up all the items to get a proper feel of the product before they commit to buy.

When you have finally selected your purchases, (for me it ended up being some pink, sparkly socks), you will be served by a member of our local community as all members of staff are from Sheffield. Fantastic. Go have a look, m’duck.

You can find Oliver Bonas at 323 Ecclesall Road. It is open from Monday to Sunday at varying times. For more information, visit www.oliverbonas.com/about-us/store-locator/sheffield. Customers will receive and exclusive Sheffield tote bag with their purchases while stocks last, and some marble products have 20 per cent off.