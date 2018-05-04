City Buzz: Fashion, fizz, beauty and bargains for you at Style Sheffield event

It’s less than two weeks until the city celebrates some of its best independent boutiques and big brands, as Style Sheffield returns.

Later this month, two events – a brilliant beauty night and a fabulous fashion event – will take place in the city centre to show off some signature looks from Sheffield’s style scene. They have been organised as part of Sheffield BID’s Alive After Five strategy.

A member of the public has her make-up done during a live demonstration at a Style Sheffield event, organised by Sheffield BID.

The Style Sheffield Beauty Night will take place at Virgin Money Lounge on Thursday. May 17, and has been inspired by the wedding of the year, the royal nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Beauty addicts will be able to see four hair and beauty demonstrations, including a look for the bride-to-be and her guests just in time for wedding season. The second event is the Style Sheffield Fashion Show, taking place at City Hall on Thursday, May 24.

Fashion followers can expect fizz, fun and clothing from a mix of some of the city’s best-loved boutiques and most well-known national brands, as they showcase their collections on the catwalk.

All the retailers will be bringing exclusive products and discounts to the event, and I, for one, can’t wait to get shopping.

On top of that, one lucky guest will be given a live, on-stage makeover from a fashion expert.

For those looking for a new wardrobe without the high price tag, there will be the Style Sheffield Fashion Exchange.

To take part, all thrifty fashionistas need to do is bring some old clothes they no longer want and then browse rails full of clothing donated by others to find something new.

Any clothing left unclaimed at the end of the evening will be donated to the Cathedral Archer Project.

Both events are free to attend and guests can expect to see popular brands such as John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and Mooch Vintage and fantastic hair and beauty brands including GHD, Bobbi Brown and Liz Earle.

I will be attending both these events with friends and I am excited to see the products that will be on offer and get some style inspiration for the spring/summer season.

I’ve already cleared some space in my wardrobe (by which I mean I’ve packed away all my autumn/winter clothes, so I can make way for some new ones).

At discount prices it would be rude not to.

Head to the official website at www.stylesheffield.com to register for free tickets for you and your girl gang. Don’t forget to use #StyleSheffield on social media to post your pictures and videos at the events, and also follow @SheffAfter5 on Facebook,

Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates on both the events.

Elsewhere . . . .

A new-look beauty area will be officially unveiled at Boots in Meadowhall tomorrow and customers are being invited to go along and try it for themselves between 11am and 6pm.

At the event, you can explore the new-look self-selection cosmetics area, which will introduce an exciting range of new and exclusive products available only at Boots; CYO, Age Perfect, and Obsession along with Max Factor, L’Oreal and Maybelline.

This is the first time that CYO is being sold in the UK, exclusively available in Boots.

This unique brand offers versatile products, so make-up lovers can mix, layer and hack to create their own look

Its launch collection has all of your daily make-up essentials covered – and a bunch of on-trend finds too.

I’m really looking forward to seeing this newly made-up make-up area.

Staff will be on hand to offer advice, and help people to #FeelLikeNew too. Use the hashtag to share your experience on social media.