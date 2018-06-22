City Buzz: Buy from Sheffield independent makers and help to keep retailers alive

There’s nothing better than buying from an independent retailer and seeing the look of joy and pride on the face of the maker as you make your purchase.

That is because you know that you have not only given them a compliment by letting them know that you love their work, but you are supporting their dream - and most likely their home and family.

Just A Card Week logo

For that reason, I am a proud supporter of Sheffield’s independent stores and the wonderfully talented and creative makers they give a platform too.

This week marks ‘Just a Card Week’, which aims to celebrate all that is fabulous about local shopping scenes across the country, and also encourage people to support their communities by going to visit these stores and buying from local designers.

The campaign has been running for three years now, and as the name suggests it highlights the importance of buying products from local retailers. To them you are indeed buying more than ‘just a card’, (or ‘just a book’, or just a jacket’), you are helping to keep their business alive .

Buying from local makers is also brilliant for shoppers, like myself, as you can be sure you are getting an item that has been made with love and passion; a product that is truly unique.

Close behind the joy I feel at buying from an independent retailer is the joy I feel when wearing or using an item that has been made by an independent maker, getting a compliment on it, and being able to pass along the details of that maker, thereby hopefully helping them to make another sale.

Sophie Cooke, a team leader for the Sheffield Sellers on Etsy, milliner and owner of Imogen’s Imagination, who is supporting the campaign said: “I know so many amazing, talented and hardworking makers, but I also know that many people don’t even know they exist, which is such a shame.

“‘Just a Card’ highlights that buying from small independent businesses doesn’t have to be about just buying high ticket items, although you won’t find a maker who will complain if you do.

“However, all those small purchases really can make the difference between a small business being able to develop their skills, and create new product lines.”

Laura Smith, director at not-for-profit gallery shop All Good Stuff and maker at Life Is Better in Colour, said: “We love the campaign because it helps to celebrate the artists, designers, makers and independent shops that make our city more colourful - as well as highlighting the hard work, passion and commitment which goes into running an independent business.”

For more information, please visit the official ‘Just a Card’ website at www.justacard.org. You can also follow @JustACard1 on Twitter, ‘JustACard’ on Instagram and use #JustACard to find details of independent makers supporting the campaign - and also show support yourself by posting photos of your purchases.