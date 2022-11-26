The park’s winter lights, sparkling with 2,400 metres of illuminated trails, new exhibits and hand-crafted lanterns, run on selected dates until January 14. Visitors are invited to explore the illuminated Fairytale Kingdom, Animal Adventures and Under the Sea lands during magical night-time adventures at the 175-acre park.

Visitors can also enjoy a dazzling lantern display, which includes nine new festive displays, a giant T-Rex dinosaur, light-up animals, step-on light pads, immersive rainbow lights and interactive exhibits. The spectacular trail, which is the largest light exhibit in Yorkshire, creates a memorable, atmospheric walk through the park said to be bigger, better and more electrifying than ever before.

In addition, the free to enter ‘Christmas at the Hive’ event at the Park will take place from 10am to 6pm on the weekends of December 10/11, 17/18 and from 21st to 23rd with a range of market stalls with independent traders crafts, gifts and Christmas food, while children will be able to make Reindeer food, write out Christmas wish lists and visit Santa in his grotto.

The winter illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are set to prove popular

Bookings are now open for Santa’s Grotto on the wildlife park website.

Families will be able to visit the park for a pre- Christmas jog or stroll on the Santa Safari event organised in conjunction with Curly’s Athletes on December 11. More information about the run can be found here - https://runforwildlife.com/run-for-wildlife-xmas

The park is also offering it’s a vast array of Christmas unique presents including annual passes which give unlimited access to YWP all year round.

There are also ‘experience’ gifts that include the opportunity to meet some of the Park’s residents face to face including an ‘up close and personal’ visit with some of the Park’s eight polar bears; the boys: Sisu, Luca, Nobby, Hamish, Indie and Yuma and the girls: Flocke and Tala. The full gift range includes experiences with rare and endangered species such as giant otters, giraffes and tigers. Experiences and day out tickets are available as vouchers.

The winter illuminations at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are helping to spread festive cheer

“Our Animal Experiences are incredible opportunities for the public to get even closer to some of the world's endangered animals and learn more about their fascinating lives and the work we are doing to help save their species. They're the perfect presents for animal lovers this Christmas,” said CEO John Minion

The Park also offers adoption packs and gift boxes which make ideal Christmas presents for family, friends or colleagues and includes a donation to the WildLife Foundation, the Park’s charity that carries out vital conservation work saving animals in the wild.

The Park will also be staging its popular afternoon teas, works and family party evenings along with a special ‘date night’ event as the festive spirit flows into Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is the UK’s most innovative and fastest growing wildlife attraction giving visitors and unrivalled walk-through experience getting close to endangered species such as Amur tigers and leopards, giraffes, black rhinos and polar bears.