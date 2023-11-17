The menu was launched on November 15 and includes a festive pizza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wetherspoons has revealed its Christmas menu and named the pubs in the Sheffield area serving it.

Twelve Wetherspoon pubs in and around Sheffield will be serving their Christmas menu from Wednesday, November 15 to Sunday, December 31 inclusive (excluding Christmas Day).

Picture issued by JD Wetherspoon as its Christmas menu launches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wetherspoon pubs will be offering a choice of festive meals, as well as a children’s meal, deli deals and small plates, together with desserts.

Customers will be able to enjoy sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables (four slices of turkey breast, a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, roasted Chantenay carrots and parsnips, Maris Piper mash, two pigs-in-blankets, peas, cranberry sauce, gravy) as well as a choice of three burgers (The big cheese burger, Brie & bacon burger and Chicken & stuffing burger).

In addition, two 11-inch pizzas will be available (chicken, stuffing, bacon & Brie pizza and also Brie & garlic mushroom pizza).

The children’s meal is Pigs-in-blankets, served with two side options from a choice of roasted vegetables, cucumber slices and tomato wedges, peas, baked beans, jacket potato, chips or mashed potato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deli Deals feature Chicken, stuffing, bacon & cranberry panini and Brie & cranberry panini.

The small plates are: The big cheese chips, chicken, stuffing, bacon & brie pizza, pigs-in-blankets with cranberry sauce and Brie & garlic mushroom pizza (both 8 inches).

To complete the line-up, the pubs will be serving two desserts: salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and mince tart.

All meals include a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink (excludes small plates and desserts). The children’s meal includes a soft drink.

The participating Sheffield pubs are: