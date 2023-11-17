Wetherspoons Sheffield: 'Spoons reveals the dishes on its Christmas menu and the Sheffield pubs serving them
Wetherspoons has revealed its Christmas menu and named the pubs in the Sheffield area serving it.
Twelve Wetherspoon pubs in and around Sheffield will be serving their Christmas menu from Wednesday, November 15 to Sunday, December 31 inclusive (excluding Christmas Day).
The Wetherspoon pubs will be offering a choice of festive meals, as well as a children’s meal, deli deals and small plates, together with desserts.
Customers will be able to enjoy sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables (four slices of turkey breast, a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, roasted Chantenay carrots and parsnips, Maris Piper mash, two pigs-in-blankets, peas, cranberry sauce, gravy) as well as a choice of three burgers (The big cheese burger, Brie & bacon burger and Chicken & stuffing burger).
In addition, two 11-inch pizzas will be available (chicken, stuffing, bacon & Brie pizza and also Brie & garlic mushroom pizza).
The children’s meal is Pigs-in-blankets, served with two side options from a choice of roasted vegetables, cucumber slices and tomato wedges, peas, baked beans, jacket potato, chips or mashed potato.
Deli Deals feature Chicken, stuffing, bacon & cranberry panini and Brie & cranberry panini.
The small plates are: The big cheese chips, chicken, stuffing, bacon & brie pizza, pigs-in-blankets with cranberry sauce and Brie & garlic mushroom pizza (both 8 inches).
To complete the line-up, the pubs will be serving two desserts: salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and mince tart.
All meals include a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink (excludes small plates and desserts). The children’s meal includes a soft drink.
The participating Sheffield pubs are:
- Sheffield Water Works Company, Division Street
- The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street
- The Sheaf Island, Ecclesall Road
- The Francis Newton, Clarkehouse Road
- The Steel Foundry, Meadowhall Way
- The Rawson Spring, Langsett Road
- The Scarsdale Hundred, Sevenairs Road
- Gypsy Queen, Drake House Lane
- The Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road