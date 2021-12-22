"To my surprise the bus driver was Father Christmas with his elf raising money" - Reader's letter
What began as just a rare catch-up with a friend turned into some much-needed festive cheer with an unexpected appearance.
Good evening
I met up with an old friend today, we had a lovely time and chat, only a couple of hours as it's hard with work times.
I could have stayed all night but as she works for NHS she has work early, I work at a primary school so I've broken up.
I was a bit down that we had to cut it short but everyone's in the same boat at the min, anyway I ran for the bus and managed to get on it to my surprise the bus driver was father Christmas with his elf raising money, for some reason this really cheered me up, they were both cheery and lovely and I think just little gestures like that mean something, well it did for me.
So I thought I would share my little story with you and a big shout out to the bus drivers who keep in good spirits for all they do.
Thanks
Emma Steeples