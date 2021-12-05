The Kelham Island Museum’s Victorian Christmas Market reopened to celebrate the holiday season this weekend with over 80 stalls on display.

It’s been running for 27 years, and is a chance for visitors to learn more about the history of the Steel City while also purchasing Christmas presents from local craftspeople.

Despite the rain, visitors flocked to the fair yesterday, enjoying live music, fairground rides and food from local traders. Can you spot yourself in these pictures?

The fair is also open from 10am to 5pm today (Sunday, December 5).

1. Victorian woman on stilts A Victorian woman atop stilts was one of the many period-dressed entertainers at the Kelham Island Museum's Victorian Christmas market this weekend.

2. Shell Shocked Cookies Shell Shocked Cookies was one of the traders present at the Kelham Island Museum's Victorian Christmas market this year.

3. Old-fashioned car in Transport Gallery Visitors to the event could pose for photos with the exhibits in the museum.

4. People in traditional Victorian clothing Visitors to the Kelham Island Museum's popular event were entertained by those in traditional Victorian dress.