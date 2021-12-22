Festive Pets 2021

Star readers' share photos of their festive pets

We asked our readers to share pics of their pets getting into the festive spirit and they did not disappoint.

By Christopher Hallam
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:34 pm

Take a look at a selection of these delightfully fuzzy festive beauts.

1. Katie Roberts.jpg

Katie Roberts sent in this picture of Ozzie, who is 12 years old this week so we went to visit Santa Paws in Nottingham for his birthday treat.

Photo: Katie Roberts

Photo Sales

2. Sara Louise Allen.jpg

Sara Louise Allen sent in this picture of Brodie elf and his (not-so) little helper Hallie.

Photo: Sara Louise Allen

Photo Sales

3. Louise Wragg.jpg

Louise Wragg sent in this one of Poppy! Age 9 and a half.

Photo: Louise Wragg

Photo Sales

4. Jade P Wx.jpg

Kaya and Widow looking forward to Christmas this year.

Photo: Jade P Wx

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3