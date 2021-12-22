Star readers' share photos of their festive pets

Take a look at a selection of these delightfully fuzzy festive beauts.
Katie Roberts sent in this picture of Ozzie, who is 12 years old this week so we went to visit Santa Paws in Nottingham for his birthday treat.
Photo: Katie Roberts
Sara Louise Allen sent in this picture of Brodie elf and his (not-so) little helper Hallie.
Photo: Sara Louise Allen
Louise Wragg sent in this one of Poppy! Age 9 and a half.
Photo: Louise Wragg
Kaya and Widow looking forward to Christmas this year.
Photo: Jade P Wx