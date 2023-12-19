The results are in, and Yorkshire puddings rank very differently in Sheffield than they do in the UK as a whole.

As Christmas day edges closer, many of us are starting to think about what the best dinner of the year will look like.

A survey of over 2,000 people across the UK has collected the data and shows us once and for all what a perfect Christmas dinner looks like, in Sheffield and around the country.

What does Sheffield want in a Christmas dinner?

Over two thirds of people from Sheffield (69 per cent) consider turkey a vital part of the meal, and will not be replacing it with a veggie nut roast any time soon.

Sheffield favours turkey as the Christmas dinner main by some way, with over two thirds of respondents saying it is a non-negotiable part of the meal.

The top trimming for the festive meal is roast potatoes, of course, with 31 per cent of people rating them as the best part. One in 12 people said they would double up on potatoes and include mash on their plate too.

Pigs in blankets and Yorkshire puddings complete the top-three list of components, with 27 per cent and eight per cent respectively voting them as their favourite bit of the meal.

Almost half of the people surveyed (47 per cent) said gravy is an absolute essential.

How does we compare to the rest of the UK?

The survey, by Currys, found that turkey still reigns supreme, with over half (54 per cent) of respondents choosing it as their main - a proportion not quite as high as in Sheffield.

Like Sheffield though, the UK as a whole favours the humble potato as the top trimming with 24 per cent saying it’s a non-negotiable.

Roasties are, again, followed by pigs in blankets (20 per cent) in second place.

Perhaps surprisingly, Brussel sprouts came in third for the UK on average, with one in 10 rating them as the favourite.