They were all born on Christmas Day, just like these adorable babies, seen shortly after entering the world in Sheffield.

All the babies pictured were born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or Jessop Hospital before that, on December 25 during the 90s, noughties or 2010s.

They were the best Christmas present their proud parents could have wished for, and one that certainly wasn’t delivered by Santa.

These babies are all grown up now and some may even have children of their own but December 25 will always be extra special for them.

Among the babies pictured in this retro photo gallery are two called Holly, appropriately for the season, but there is no Ivy, Robin or Rudolph.

Are you expecting a baby this Christmas or New Year? We’d love to hear from you and see your photos if you have one of this year’s Christmas babies. You can email [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

1 . Baby Thomas Mike and Deborah Stokes, of Oughtibridge, with Thomas Fred, born weighing 7lb 3oz at 5.17am on December 25, 2007, at the Jessop Wing in Sheffield Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

2 . Baby Brandon Mum Kira Bailey, of Longley, and dad Simon Evans, of Barnsley, with baby Brandon Kevin Evans, born at 8.33am on December 25, 2007, at Sheffield's Jessop Wing maternity unit, weighing 7lbs 6oz Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

3 . Charlee Christmas Day baby Charlee West, born on December 25, 2013 Photo: STEVE TAYLOR Photo Sales