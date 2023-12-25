Sheffield retro: 19 adorable photos of Christmas Day babies born in the 90s, noughties and and 2010s
These adorable bundles of joy gave their parents something extra special to celebrate when they were born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or Jessop Hospital before that, on Christmas Day during the 90s, noughties and 2010s.
These babies are all grown up now and some may even have children of their own but December 25 will always be extra special for them.
Among the babies pictured in this retro photo gallery are two called Holly, appropriately for the season, but there is no Ivy, Robin or Rudolph.
