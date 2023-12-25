What better Christmas present is there than the gift of life?

These adorable bundles of joy gave their parents something extra special to celebrate when they were born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or Jessop Hospital before that, on Christmas Day during the 90s, noughties and 2010s.

These babies are all grown up now and some may even have children of their own but December 25 will always be extra special for them.

Among the babies pictured in this retro photo gallery are two called Holly, appropriately for the season, but there is no Ivy, Robin or Rudolph.

Are you expecting a baby this Christmas or New Year? We’d love to hear from you and see your photos if you have one of this year’s Christmas babies or one of the first newborns of 2024. You can email [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Baby Prue Rebecca Gregory, of Wincobank, Sheffield, with baby Prue, born weighing 6lb 13oz, at 2.53am on Christmas Day 2007, at the Jessop Wing maternity unit

Baby Holly Jackie and Nick Prewett with their older daughter Jodie, aged 12, and baby Holly born at 9.35am on December 25, 1998 at the Jessop Hospital in Sheffield

Baby Javaan Sarah Hall, aged 19, from Winn Gardens, Sheffield, with baby Javaan, born weighing 7lb 11oz at 4.17am on Christmas Day 2003, at the Jessop Wing maternity unit