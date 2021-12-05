Sheffield community support group Christmas market brings together local residents and businesses

High Green Development Trust, a community group in north Sheffield, held a Christmas market this weekend at the Thorncliffe Leisure and Campus sites.

More than 30 stalls were at the market, held from 10am-3pm on December 4-5, and Santa Claus even came to town to meet children in the community.

Families could book for their child to see Santa for ten minutes, and receive a festive family photo and selection box, with all money raised going to the mental health charity Stronger Minds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornecliffe Christmas fayre - Susie Barlow And Denise Stocks from That Woman That Sews

Event organiser, Rebecca Powell, said: “We are trying to bring the community together because we had a rubbish Christmas last year. It supports small businesses – we are really bringing businesses from the local community together rather than massive brands.

"It has been successful. Everyone has been saying how lovely it is. We have got a wide range of stalls covering all bases. One stallholder is raising money for Bluebell Wood (a local Children’s hospice) by swimming the equivalent distance from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.”

The market includes arts and crafts, wellness, and food stalls as well as a bar, and is hosted across three sites, the High Green development, St George’s Park, and Thorncliffe leisure centre.

It was the perfect place to do a spot of Christmas shopping whilst also supporting local businesses and meet other members of the community. Handcrafted bags and soft toys could be found at That Woman That Sews, whilst DB5 Darlings is the perfect place to pick up enough sweets to last until Easter.

Thornecliffe Christmas fayre - Rebecca Bolton, Just Because Giftware.

Other stalls at the market include Just Because Giftware, a one stop shop for beautiful stocking fillers, Bumble Bee Designs, which sells unique fabric products. And it wouldn’t be a Sheffield market without a dedicated Hendersons stall.

Founded in 2004, the High Green Development Trust exists to benefit, support and empower it’s local community of High Green and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The Trust manages the Campus, an inclusive community centre and business hub which specialises in children, disabilities, sports and arts. People go there to meet others, play sport and take part in other leisure activities as well as to learn and to do business.

Thornecliffe Christmas fayre - Scarlet and Harry at Bumble Bee Designs