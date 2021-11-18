The city centre event is at the Head Post Office, on Fitzalan Square, and features crafts created by Hallam University students from jewellery to illustrations and Christmas decorations to paintings.

The event was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. but returns on December 1 and 2 from 11am to 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative students are back with Hallam Handmade market in Sheffield just in time for Christmas.

Crafts will be on display and for sale to the public and will be sold by the student creators. The event will host around 34 stalls and is a chance to meet entrepreneurs of the future.

Claire Collister, from the Sheffield Hallam University enterprise team, said: “It's a great opportunity for Hallam student makers to showcase their work and get an experience of selling.

“In this safe and supportive environment, they are supported by the enterprise team which delivers workshops on the lead up to the event, to support with pricing, self-promotion, marketing and packaging. It’s a not to miss event for both students and the wider public.”

The Hallam pop-up shop will also be making a comeback on Howard Street with five stalls featuring different crafts every day. All sales will go directly to the students selling the crafts, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be their own boss.

Creative students are back with Hallam Handmade market in Sheffield just in time for Christmas.