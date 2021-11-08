Some people think November is too early to start thinking about Christmas, but with December upon us before we know it, it’s important to plan how you will count down until the festivities on Christmas Day.

Whether you’re looking for something affordable or you’re happy to splash the cash on a more luxury product, here are some of the best advent calendars we’ve seen so far this year.

Where can I buy affordable Christmas advent calendars 2021?

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar offers the chance to try twelve unique cheeses in the countdown to Christmas - treat someone in your life to this cheesy gift.

Wilko 24 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

Price: £10

Available from: In-store

Spice your life up with Wilko’s hot sauce advent offering. A perfect gift for the food lovers, the product includes eight flavour variations: Hawaiian Lava, Thai-riffic, Death Valley, Egyptian Fire Scarab, Outback Heat, Dragons Breath, Indian Tigerblood and Thunder Down Under. Although currently out of stock online, you might be able to get your hands on the hot product in-store.

Support local businesses this Christmas and satisfy a sweet tooth with the Bullion Ingot Advent Calendar chocolate countdown.

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar

Price: £29.99

Available from: Seller’s Website – www.chucklingcheese.co.uk; Amazon - The Chuckling Cheese Company; Boroughbox; eBay; Etsy; Friend of Joules; OnBuy; Foodmarket; Produce market; Yumbles and Not on the Highstreet

Have an alcohol free advent with Wise Bartender’s two advent calendar offerings - the Alcohol Free Beer Advent Calendar and the Alcohol Free Sweet and Tasty Calendar, which is even vegan-friendly!

If nibbling on delicious chunks of cheese everyday in the run up to Christmas sounds like your idea of heaven, or if one of our nearest and dearest is a cheese enthusiast, this advent is for you.

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar for 2021 consists of 12 mini cheese truckles (40g) in eight different flavours; Smoked, Vintage, Red Onion, Margherita Pizza, Orange and Whiskey, Sunday Roast, Christmas Pudding, and Pigs in Blankets. The cheese is accompanied by six days of mini crackers and six days of mini chutneys - in two festive flavours.

Bullion Ingot Advent Calendar

Price: £35 (pre-order only)

Craft beer and cider lovers are in for a treat with two 12 or 24 bottle/can advent calendars available at Sheffield retailer, Hop Hideout.

Available from: Seller’s website – bullionchocolate.com

Countdown the days to Christmas with the help of Bullion Chocolate - whose local business, Bullion All-Day Cafe Bar, can be found in Neepsend on Neepsend Lane in Sheffield.

Give a loved one 24 Ecuadorian Chocolates filled with a salted golden caramel; each chocolate within the calendar is made using only the finest heirloom cacao Nacional beans from The Cedeño Aguilar family farm in Santo Domingo, which stretches out amongst the rolling hills of Ecuador’s cocoa growing region. Presented in a festive black and gold display box, this indulgent treat is available through pre-order only.

Where can I buy alcohol free advent calendars 2021?

Alcohol Free Beer Advent Calendar

Price: Introductory offer of £39.99 + £4.99 delivery for first 250 orders

If you have cash to splash this Christmas, then C W Sellors’ Chatsworth advent calendar is the perfect gift for any jewellery lover, with £1886 worth of products available for £995.

Available from: Seller’s website - wisebartender.co.uk

The UK's first interactive alcohol free beer calendar contains 24 varieties of the worlds finest 0.0% - 0.5% Beers. This includes Lager, Pilsner, Stout, Ale, IPA and wheat beers from your favourite brands and some brand new additions.

Alcohol Free Sweet and Tasty Calendar

Price: Introductory offer of £39.99 + £4.99 delivery for first 250 orders

Available from: Seller’s website - wisebartender.co.uk

Wise Bartender’s sweet and tasty box which includes a selection of 24 delicious wines, spirits, cocktails and more, all at no more than 0.5% ABV. What’s more, it’s also suitable for the vegans in your life!

Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2021

Price: £50-£100 for 12 or 24 beers

Available from: Seller’s website - hophideout.co.uk

The Hop Hideout 2021 calendar offers the option of 12 or 24 craft products to help you countdown to Christmas. With a mixture of bottles and cans, the offering consists of newbies, classics and all in all great breweries covering a myriad of beer styles for you to enjoy.

You can request a completely vegan offering if you’d like, and be sure to use FREEPOST50 for free delivery - or you can head down to the shop in Unit 11, Kommune, Angel Street, from November 23 to collect your order.

Craft Cider Advent Calendar 2021

Price: £50-£100 for 12 or 24 ciders and perries

Available from: Seller’s website - hophideout.co.uk

The team at Hop Hideout has pulled together a selection of newbies, classics and all in all great cideries covering a myriad of apple and Perry varieties and blends for you to enjoy. Just like the craft beer calendar, there’s 12 or 24 product options. Again, make sure you use FREEPOST50 for free delivery - or you can head down to the shop in Unit 11, Kommune, Angel Street, from November 23 to collect your order.

The Hop Hideout team can also do more bespoke advent offerings as required, simply head in store to chat to them and get a quote.

Is the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar still onsale?

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: £40 (additional purchase required)

Available from: M&S in store (sold out online)

Following the closure of John Lewis’ Sheffield outfit, M&S has continued to cater to the luxury market. Featuring 25 beauty products, some from M&S's own beauty brand, and others from household names such as Stila, L'Occitane, This Works, Emma Hardie, Philip Kingsley and more, the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is so popular it’s sold out online.

However, fear not because the retailer’s website advises that the product is still available in certain stores. Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home and beauty.

The Chatsworth Advent Calendar

Price: £995+

Available from: Seller’s website – cwsellors.co.uk

In what could be the most luxurious Christmas Countdown available, C W Sellors’ Chatsworth advent calendar is the perfect gift for any jewellery lover.

The unique box, styled as a exquisitely detailed miniature of the stately home, Chatsworth House, opens to reveal 24 jewellery drawers containing jewellery and gifts hand selected by in-house designer, Rebecca Sellors. For £995, the product includes items worth £1886 in total, including a Christmas Large Silver Yellow Gold Plated Zig Zag Pendant, a Sterling Silver Rose Gold Plated Small Double Snowflake Pendant and Sterling Silver 8mm Pink Mother of Pearl Carved Rose Stud Earrings. More expensive versions are available if you have cash to splash!