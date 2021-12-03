A number of businesses have popped up across the country in recent years, offering the option to rent a tree rather than buy one in a bid to reduce festive waste.

And the idea seems to appealing to more people, with the market increasing year-on-year.

There are plenty of options for buying a real Christmas tree in Sheffield, but if you’re looking to be a little more sustainable this year then renting one could be the right choice for you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is how you can rent a real Christmas tree in Sheffield - and where you can get one. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

With all the benefits of having a real tree – the smell and the authenticity – without the strain on the environment and your conscience, it’s ideal for anyone who is interested in being that bit more ethical in their choices.

Here is everything you need to know about renting a Christmas tree in Sheffield.

How does renting a Christmas tree work?

Heeley City Farm is one of the places in Sheffield where you can rent a real Christmas tree.

Renting a tree works by getting a tree from a farm or service which offers the option to rent, taking it home and decorating it as usual – but then returning it once Christmas is over.

The trees are then replanted so they can be used again next year, meaning there is much less waste.

Different companies and farms run things a little differently, but there is usually an option to have the same tree each year if you request this – making it sentimental as well as sustainable.

Can you rent a real Christmas tree?

The good news is that you can rent real fir trees for Christmas – depending where you go – so you can still have the experience you want, without having to find a way to dispose of it afterwards, all while helping to look after the planet.

There are services where you can rent artificial trees if you prefer, but you can also get real trees from farms and businesses who replant them and nurture them every year.

There are usually a range of options for size and type, although these are often more limited than when you buy a tree.

Where can I rent a Christmas tree in Sheffield?

Heeley City Farm runs a Christmas Tree Rental scheme every year, and launched its 2021 scheme on Wednesday, December 1.

The trees are approximately four-foot tall and come with a care sheet so you know how to look after it.

They must then be returned by Saturday, January 15 so they can be replanted for next year.

The scheme is available 10am to 3pm for booking and collection, and it is operated on a ‘first come first served’ basis – but be quick, because the farm says more than half of the trees have already gone.

It costs £35 per tree and over the phone bookings are not accepted – but you can get more information by calling 07471952628.

Find Heeley City Farm at Richards Rd, Heeley, Sheffield, S2 3DT.

Loveachristmastree.co.uk also offers a rental service across the country.

The farm is based in Leicestershire but can make arrangements for delivery – and then collection when it is time to send it back after the festive season.