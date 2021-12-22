The pupils at the Catholic Voluntary Academy in Spring Water Avenue took to the stage for their Christmas play which retold the story of Jesus’ birth, complete with angels, camels and, of course, Mary, Joseph and the baby in the manger.
Here are a few pictures sent in by the school.
1. IMG_1311.JPG
St John Fisher Primary School pupils rehearsing for their roles as three animals in the barn for the school nativity
Photo: St John Fisher Primary school
2. IMG_1312.JPG
These three adorable schoolchildren are practicing for their roles as the three wise men in vibrant and vivid colors in the nativity Christmas play at St John Fisher school
Photo: St John Fisher school
3. IMG_1315.JPG
Schoolchildren rehearsing for their roles as Mary and Joseph in the Christmas play with baby Jesus in the manger between them
Photo: St John Fisher school
4. IMG_1316.JPG
Schoolgirls from St John Fisher Primary school as angels in their sparkling costumes
Photo: St John Fisher school