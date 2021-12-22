The children in FS2 at St John Fisher Primary School rehearsing for their roles as stars for the school play this Christmas

Pupils at St John Fisher Catholic primary school in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield present their Christmas nativity

Youngsters at St John Fisher school in Hackenthorpe have taken on starring roles this year for their nativity.

By hajra akbar
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:47 am

The pupils at the Catholic Voluntary Academy in Spring Water Avenue took to the stage for their Christmas play which retold the story of Jesus’ birth, complete with angels, camels and, of course, Mary, Joseph and the baby in the manger.

Here are a few pictures sent in by the school.

St John Fisher Primary School pupils rehearsing for their roles as three animals in the barn for the school nativity

Photo: St John Fisher Primary school

These three adorable schoolchildren are practicing for their roles as the three wise men in vibrant and vivid colors in the nativity Christmas play at St John Fisher school

Photo: St John Fisher school

Schoolchildren rehearsing for their roles as Mary and Joseph in the Christmas play with baby Jesus in the manger between them

Photo: St John Fisher school

Schoolgirls from St John Fisher Primary school as angels in their sparkling costumes

Photo: St John Fisher school

