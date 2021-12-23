Pitsmoor in Sheffield lights up with its trail of Advent windows this Christmas

"Pitsmoor Solstice" Advent display in the window of Abbeyfield park house celebrating the 21st day of Advent.

The event happens throughout Advent beginning on December 1 and running until December 24.

Householders have designed colorful window displays on a variety of themes for people to look at while walking through the area.

Last year, with the prospect of a Christmas lockdown looming, Jessie Greaves suggested an Advent trail around Pitsmoor. However she had a newborn baby, so wondered if someone else could run it.

A stunning Advent display on 26 Passhouses Road, Pitsmoor. This display states 'Lo Saturnalia' an ancient roman phrase.

Danielle Fortier, the present organiser of the event had already helped organise a scarecrow festival and a Pumpkin Trail during the year and so volunteered to make the dream come true.

The close knit community quickly got behind the idea and within four hours all the participating families had been snapped up illuminating the different creative sparks each resident had.

“It was a great success, with everyone enjoying seeing the new window display each night,” Danielle said.

This year, people in Pitsmoor have been equally as keen to get involved.

So once again, the group has had the 24 nights of Advent lit with window displays around the neighbourhood.

This year special venues such as Abbeyfield House and St Peter’s Church have been involved, with a local artist Patrick Amber leading a community project to create the solstice window at Abbeyfield House and at St Peter's Church providing the long-waited Christmas Eve window.

Each Advent calendar window has a different story to tell. With some windows encouraging on-lookers to go vegan and some being a work of art or popular Christmas characters such as Frosty the Snowman. All participants of the Advent calendar are posted on the group’s Facebook page.

As well as organising the advent trail, Pitsmoor’s local residents Anne Wyatt and Karen Malone organised a Christmas Carol trail, where they sang carols outside as many of the windows as possible to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

Danielle said: “Everyone loves seeing the windows and we're already planning for next year!”