Here are pictures of some of Sheffield' s most dazzling Christmas decorations that have been spotted in the city.

The majority of houses are decorated with brightly coloured lights and much more.

Residents on one street have transformed their houses into a collection of Quality Street sweets as part of a festive project.

Some households have even put up stunning decorations and displays to raise money for chosen charities.

If you think you’ve outdone yourself with the festive decorations this year, you can send a photo to [email protected]

1. Boyce Street, Walkley Residents have transformed Boyce Street, Walkley, Sheffield, into a giant Quality Street box to help S6 Foodbank. Pictured is resident Sue Benson Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2. Lyons Street, Pitsmoor The amazing Christmas lights display on Lyons Street in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, was created by Stephen Darby and Richard Layne to raise money for The Sick Children's Trust Photo: Natalie Layne Photo Sales

3. Christmas Express train on Lyons Street This festive train is part of the amazing Christmas lights display on Lyons Street in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, created to raise money for The Sick Children's Trust Photo: Natalie Layne Photo Sales

4. Meadowhead This well decorated house in Meadowhead is the work of Philip Gratton and his grandson Oliver Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales