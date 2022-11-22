Pick of Christmas events on our coast

The Christmas Sparkle returns to Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Scarborough Sparkle, Open Air Theatre, Friday November 25 to Sunday November 27.

Grab your warmest winter coat and layer up for the perfect way to kick off the festive season.

Truly one for all the family, keep the kids entertained on the traditional Ferris wheel and take a ride on the illuminated land train before heading to the magnificently dimly- lit Tipi for mulled wine toasted marshmallows and log fire. Presents galore are on offer at more than 35 stalls offering gourmet food and hand-crafted gifts.

