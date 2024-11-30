It was named one of the best in the country, so we had to share photos of Sheffield Christmas Market looking its best at dusk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Christmas market will be twinkling away until December 24, offering festive food and drink, and perfect gifts every day on the run up to Christmas.

Earlier this week, Sheffield Christmas Market was named in The Independent’s top 18 Christmas markets in the UK - a list that even Leeds and Manchester did not reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So this week, we stepped out just as the sun set to capture some photos of the market in its full glory, with its lights twinkling away against the darkening sky.

The market has more than 60 log cabins stretched out in front of the town hall and on The Moor. There are also three Alpine bars which are waiting and ready to serve you cheeky festive tipples.

Scroll down to see some of our photos of our city’s stunning Christmas markets