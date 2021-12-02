Metro Bank in Sheffield hosting Christmas craft weekend for all the family
A Christmas craft weekend for all the family is being hosted by the Metro Bank in Sheffield.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:01 pm
it will take place at the Fargate bank on Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12.
Children will be able to create their own festive snow globes, and they will have a chance to have a selfie with the Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, in his festive outfit.
Chris Gore, Sheffield Metro Bank’s store manager, said: “At Metro Bank, we think kids rock!
"Everyone is welcome to join us – you don’t have to be a customer to join in the fun and help us celebrate.”