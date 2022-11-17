Organisers at the museum have confirmed that the market will be on Sunday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with over 80 stalls selling Sheffield-made wares, gifts and seasonal goods, as well as family activities going on around them.

Saturday opening hours will be 10am until 7pm, with Sunday’s opening hours from 10am until 5pm. Admission for adults is £7.50, while children under 16 are free.

There will be Sheffield-made crafts and skills from local artists, craftspeople and artisans, including ceramics, prints, jewellery, glassware, metalwork and textiles.

Kelham Island Museum has announced details of its 2022 Victorian Christmas market – with the popular event to return next month. Pictured is a previous year's event

Blacksmithing, hand-spinning and woodworking demonstrations will be available throughout both days.

Homewares, gifts and jewellery stalls will be selling gifts including jewellery, books, handmade soap, candles and toys.

There will also be a ‘Christmas Shop’ with handmade cards and decorations available and there will be festive food from around the world on offer, including a traditional hog roast, wood fired pizzas, Bavarian sausages, handmade crepes. Traditional mulled wine will also be available.

There is a programme of entertainment lined up across the weekend too, with brass bands, musicians, dancers, choirs and carollers all due to perform, as well as wandering living history characters – including a snow queen on stilts, a hurdy gurdy player and ‘cheeky Victorian pickpockets’ mingling in the crowds.

There will be a family fairground, the Kelham Island Flyer miniature engine, a Santa’s Grotto and a Selfie Sleigh for souvenir pictures. Visitors can also explore the museum’s galleries, learn about Sheffield's steel story and feel the floor shake as the mighty River Don Engine runs every hour, on the hour. The onsite pub, The Millowners Arms, will also be open.

Kim Streets, chief executive of Sheffield Museums, said: “Kelham Island Museum’s Victorian Christmas Market has become a Sheffield tradition and the start of seasonal celebrations for so many people in the city. It’s one of our favourite times of year and we can’t wait to welcome people. It also plays a hugely important role in raising funds that help keep the museums free and open for everyone to enjoy all year round.”