Keep the whole family entertained this Christmas with 'Mr & Mrs' board game

Would you be surprised to find out what your partner really thinks, or can you read them like a book?

How well you do you know your partner, family and friends.

Pair up with your romantic other half, or even a friend or family member to answer in-depth and entertaining questions about each other with the Mr & Mrs Family Board Game based on the hit TV show All Star Mr & Mrs, hosted by Phillip Schofield.

Mr & Mrs Family Edition contains questions suitable for adult couples, families and even boys and girls from the age of 10.

With over 1,000 new questions designed to uncover things you may not know about your nearest and dearest, Mr & Mrs Family Edition is a great way for players to spend time together.

Get ready for some family fun.

The game features an improved Paddle Round where players sit or stand back to back and answer questions about each other such as ‘Who complains the most?’ or ‘Who is the most generous?’