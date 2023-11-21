Here's what you can enjoy at Country Living Christmas Fair at Harrogate Convention Centre

The Country Living Christmas Fair – giving a platform to independent artisans across Yorkshire – comes to Harrogate Convention Centre next week.

Cheers ... food and drink play a big park in the Country Living Christmas Fair at Harrogate Convention Centre

The fair is renowned for supporting small businesses and growing brands such as Emma Bridgewater and Sophie Allport.

With hundreds of crafters, and independent producers on show this year, the focus is on food, drink, the great outdoors, and home décor,.

The following Christmas gift guide featues some of the Yorkshire brands which will be representeed at the 11th fair hosted in the spa town.

Held at Harrogate Convention Centre across four days from Thursday November 30 November to Sunday December, 3, it’s the perfect place to find that unique gift, while supporting local artisans.

Visitors and also enjoy the tempting food hall, lively craft workshops, tasting sessions and chef demonstrations.

The Country Living Fair has a new charity partnership with the Dogs Trust, this year it welcomes Sheffield-based Woofingdales, bringing its premium dog accessories to the event,.

For fashion, there’s something for everyone from Harrogate’s luxury maternity label the Mum Collective to the contemporary country accessories from the Harrogate family business,Barkworth Reeve, known for its tweed and leather collections.

You can add a little sparkle with bespoke jewellery from Knaresborough’s All the Little Things.

Festive cheer comes from the Yorkshire Dales Distillery and the award-winning Yorkshire beer and gin from Isaac Poad Brewing.

There’s also award-winning dippers, oils, and foodie gifts from Yorkshire’s Charlie and Ivy’s.

To spruce up your home for the festive season or New Year, check out Linen and Rose from Tadcaster with its artisan collection of lampshades, cushions and linens, or the stylish collection of interior accessories from Leyburn’s Gaskell Gallery.

To bring cosy outdoor textures indoors, Nordvek is a sheepskin and leather specialists from Leeds with cushions, rugs, belts, jackets, slippers, and gloves.

And Love from Lapland is an artisan business from Grimsby in Lincolnshire that curate winter gifts fit for an Arctic lifestyle, with nature at the heart of its products.

It sells unique jewellery, soaps and lotions inspired by pine forests and deep lakes, reindeer-inspired kitchen-ware, and cosy knitwear.

New this year is the Makers’ Workshop studio. It will run popular needle felting workshops hosted by Steffi Stern.

Whether you're a festive foodie or looking to up your hosting game, the Country Living Christmas Table with Homebase has something for everyone.

Join in the fun and informative experience where you will learn how to create ocktails and canapes, as well as perfect your table-scaping skills.

Expert hosts will guide you through each step, offering helpful tips and tricks along the way.

You will also get to taste the fruits of your labour.