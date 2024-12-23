The Christmas trees are out. The holly is picked, and we’ve probably even got the Christmas turkey in.

Sheffield is ready for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

But while we are just the same as the rest of the country when it comes to those trees and DVDs, there are also things that you see here in Sheffield that you may not find elsewhere.

We asked our readers what unique traditions they thought Sheffield had at this time of year, and combined that with our own knowledge of the city.

We have put them all together in a gallery showing 14 great Sheffield Christmas traditions.

Have a look below, and see how many of them you take part in.

Sheffield's Christmas traditions Gallery shows 14 unique Sheffield Christmas traditions. Picture shows Christmas trees in Sheffield Cathedral.

Sheffield Carols Sheffield has a unique tradition of singing traditional local Christmas carols, different to the ones you get at Church, in local pubs. It is said that the communities started singing them in the pubs, because, back in history, the clergy would not have these versions of the carols in their churches. This picture shows singers at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas carols in the bar. Picture: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers

Sword Dancers Members of the Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers perform in Grenoside. A Longsword dance has been performed after Christmas in the village since the early 1800's. The tradition, that now sees several sword dancing troupes perform alongside traditional morris dancers, usually takes place on Boxing Day. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire