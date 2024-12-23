The Christmas trees are out. The holly is picked, and we’ve probably even got the Christmas turkey in.
But while we are just the same as the rest of the country when it comes to those trees and DVDs, there are also things that you see here in Sheffield that you may not find elsewhere.
We asked our readers what unique traditions they thought Sheffield had at this time of year, and combined that with our own knowledge of the city.
We have put them all together in a gallery showing 14 great Sheffield Christmas traditions.
Have a look below, and see how many of them you take part in.
1. Sheffield's Christmas traditions
Gallery shows 14 unique Sheffield Christmas traditions. Picture shows Christmas trees in Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: National World | National World
2. Sheffield Carols
Sheffield has a unique tradition of singing traditional local Christmas carols, different to the ones you get at Church, in local pubs. It is said that the communities started singing them in the pubs, because, back in history, the clergy would not have these versions of the carols in their churches. This picture shows singers at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas carols in the bar. Picture: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Sword Dancers
Members of the Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers perform in Grenoside. A Longsword dance has been performed after Christmas in the village since the early 1800's. The tradition, that now sees several sword dancing troupes perform alongside traditional morris dancers, usually takes place on Boxing Day. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Percy Pud
Percy Pud 10K, organised by the Steel City Striders running club, is a running race in Sheffield held each December, with the runners receiving a prize of a Christmas pudding. It takes place on the first Sunday in December. The event has grown in popularity from the first race in 1993 when 600 finished the race to recent years when the entry has had to be limited to around 3,000. The picture shows, Clive Kelty, of Sheffield, pictured with his Christmas Pudding after taking part in the race. Photo: Marie Caley, National World | National World Photo: Marie Caley
