Get into the festive football spirit for this year's winter World Cup with a reusable felt Christmas tree

Get into the festive football spirit for this year's winter World Cup with this reusable felt Christmas tree from The Happy Linen Company.

As the competition is almost upon us the original price of £15 has been slashed to £7.50 and is the perfect gift for those seasonal Grinches – it certainly put a smile on my other half’s face.

To order yours just visit happylinencompany.co.uk – they also have some fabulous bed linen, fleecey throws and more for those cold winter nights when you need to get cosied up.