Costa Coffee announces Christmas menu with returning festive favourites & new surprises

Barista Creations Gingerbread Latte Mixes Sachets.

The most wonderful time of the year is brewing at Costa Coffee.

The Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop is ready to spread festive cheer with its upcoming Christmas menu, packed with returning festive favourites and exciting new additions. Launching nationwide today (Thursday 7th November 2024).

Sip the season with new flavours and returning favourites

Chocolate and Caramel Nutcracker Cake and Berry Red Mini Velvet Loaf Cake.

The NEW Caramel Nutcracker drinks range has joined Costa Coffee’s Christmas menu, which offers a dreamy blend of caramel, nutty notes, and holiday magic. Available as a Latte (hot or iced) or a rich Hot Chocolate, it’s the perfect drink to cosy up with as you count down the days to Christmas. For those on the go, customers can head to their nearest Costa Express machine to enjoy the Caramel Nutcracker range (Latte – hot and iced, and Hot Chocolate)- making it easier than ever to sip some Christmas spirit wherever you are.

Are you looking to add a little extra holiday cheer to your daily coffee? The NEW Festive Spice Latte is the perfect touch of warmth. What’s more, the Festive Spice syrup (suitable for vegans) can be added to your favourite beverage, from a classic Flat White to a Cappuccino, why not ‘Costamise’ your drink with some extra festive cheer. And that’s not all – if you are travelling around this Christmas and passing a Shell Garage with a Costa Express machine, customers can enjoy the Festive Spice flavour in their Latte (hot and iced), Hot Chocolate and a Mocha.

And let’s not forget the return of some Costa Coffee classics! The much-loved Gingerbread and Cream Latte is back and available in a new iced version this year. And who could resist the festive decadence of Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate. Both drinks are served with an extra sweet treat, with a free adorable mini gingerbread biscuit accompanying the Gingerbread and Cream Latte, and a luscious Terry’s Chocolate Orange Segment coming with the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate.

Customers have been counting down the days, and Costa Coffee is thrilled to announce the return of a fan-favourite: the Black Forest Hot Chocolate! But that’s not all - this year, Costa Coffee is introducing a brand-new way to enjoy the classic, a NEW Black Forest Frappe. It’s the perfect chilled treat for those who want to sip on something festive, yet indulgent.

Can’t wait till November for Costa Coffee’s festive range to arrive? You don’t have to, as Costa Club members get exclusive early access to both Black Forest drinks from Thursday 24th October 2024 in stores nationwide!

Festive cheer in every cup

Adorned with vibrant pink, blue, and purple waves, each cup captures the essence of festive catch-ups — from cosy winter walks with a warm Costa coffee in hand, to the excitement of exchanging gifts. These limited-edition designs add an extra touch of cheer to your drink, making every sip a festive celebration.

Bring the Christmas flavours home

Can’t get enough of our in-store Gingerbread and Cream Latte? You can also enjoy the customer-favourite drink at home in an instant, with our limited-edition Barista Creations Gingerbread Latte Mixes Sachets. Just add hot water and indulge in the warming taste of gingerbread, creamy sweetness, and a touch of holiday cheer – perfect for cosying up at home with.

Sandra Ferreira, Beverage Innovation Director at Costa Coffee, said: “We take Christmas very seriously at Costa Coffee and love creating new festive flavours that delight our customers - our new Caramel Nutcracker range is sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit. Plus, our new Festive Spice syrup is the perfect addition for those looking to add a touch of Christmas to their everyday drinks. Whether you're catching up with an old friend or enjoying a moment of relaxation with our new Black Forest Frappe, Costa Coffee has you covered this Christmas.”

Must-try sweet and savoury festive additions

Costa Coffee has also got a mouth-watering choice of savoury delights to keep customers fuelled through the festive season. This year, there is a brand-new star, with the introduction of the NEW Brie & Cranberry Toastie - oozing with brie, complemented by the sweetness of cranberry, all in a malted cranberry bread, it’s the ultimate comfort food for the holidays.

Returning favourites include the ever-popular Pigs & Blankets Toastie or the Turkey & Trimmings Toastie, and if looking for a cold-eat, the Turkey Feast Sandwich is the Christmas go-to. Additionally, the scrumptious Brie, Bacon and Chilli Jam Panini or the hearty Hog Roast Toastie will be available for the perfect Winter lunchtime bite.

No Christmas is complete without a little indulgence and Costa Coffee has it covered with a delightful range of sweet treats. New to the menu is the NEW Chocolate and Caramel Nutcracker Cake – with rich layers of chocolate sponge, filled with caramel frosting, and topped with chocolate hazelnut frosting – all the delicious flavours dancing on your taste buds like a scene from The Nutcracker. Or prepare to fall in love with the NEW Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf, a chocolate and vanilla-flavoured mini loaf, with a luscious, gooey raspberry sauce centre.

Enjoy the festivities with the arrival of a delightful NEW treat, the Iced Gingerbread Snowman biscuit. This charming gingerbread biscuit, adorned with a Snowman fondant icing design, is sure to bring a smile to your face this Christmas. What’s more, customers can welcome back the beloved Festive Bakewell Tart, a seasonal favourite pastry which is perfect for Christmas as it is finished with half a glace cherry and a green holly leaf decoration.

For those seeking plant-based options, Costa Coffee has teamed up with BOSH! to bring two exciting vegan-friendly treats to the table. The NEW Billionaire’s Slice is as decadent as it sounds, with a crispy base, topped with caramel, chocolate and golden edible decorations - perfect for a festive indulgence. And don’t miss the NEW Winter Berry Crumble, bursting with the tangy sweetness of raspberry and blackcurrant filling, within a crumbly shortbread base. The treat is finished with a cinnamon-spiced crumble, the very essence of comfort food made plant-based and festive!

Nishant Bhatia, Director of Global Food Strategy at Costa Coffee said: "We’re excited to unveil our delicious festive food range, packed with scrumptious savoury bites and delightful, sweet treats. Whether you’re taking a much-deserved break from the Christmas food shop, or shopping for the perfect gift, Costa Coffee is the go-to spot for a yummy lunchtime snack or a sweet pick-me-up, with a taste of the holiday season in every bite.”

Celebrate the holidays with Costa Coffee’s Christmas merchandise and gifting range

What’s Christmas without a little festive flair? This year, Costa Coffee is decking the halls with a brand-new Christmas merchandise collection. Sip in style with two new reusable 16oz cups; a stainless-steel reusable cup which features a gorgeous burgundy leaf design, or a plastic reusable cup with a gold to burgundy ombre leaf design and finished with a ribbed sleeve. And why not bring a little magic home with the new Santa-themed ceramic mug, complete with a lid and a spoon for that extra sprinkle of holiday fun.

For those looking to spread the Costa Coffee cheer, add a charm to your tree with the adorable new Costa Coffee tree decorations, available in two designs – the classic Gingerbread man who is wearing their very own Costa Coffee apron, and a Costa Coffee cup full of presents. What's more, add festive cheer wherever you go with Costa Coffee’s new Christmas keyrings, featuring three designs, from a Costa Coffee cup with a Christmas tree, and one with the adorable Gingerbread Man, as well as an enticing Gingerbread House. These make the perfect stocking fillers for the Costa Coffee lover in your life - or a little treat for yourself!