Christmas tree festival returns to Millhouses in Sheffield with a new themed celebration

The event is being hosted at Millhouses Methodist Church and has a theme of ‘The Greatest Gift’.

Schools, businesses and community groups and church groups have all been busy coming up with ideas for how to decorate their trees.

The official switch on of the lights took place on Advent Sunday, November 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millhouses Methodist Church

Members of the public can visit the church and see the Christmas tree lights on the following dates: Saturday December 4 (10am to 1pm); Sunday December 5 (2pm to 5pm); Saturday December 11 (10am to 1pm); Saturday December 18 (2pm to 5pm); Sunday December 19 (2pm to 5pm); Friday December 24 (11am to 3pm).