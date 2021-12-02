Christmas extravaganza to be hosted in Sheffield community

It will take place at Abbeyfield Park House in Burngreave on Friday, December 3, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The Friends of Abbeyfield Park have worked together with the People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor to organise the event.

People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor will be bringing their annual chutney competition to the event and the winner will be honored with the title of ‘Pitsmoor’s best chutney maker’.

'Friends of Abbeyfield' and 'People's Kitchen Pitsmoor' Christmas do poster with details for their event this week.

Lyn Brandon, of People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor, said: “If you want to enter the chutney challenge just bring along of your best home made chutney for judging on the night.”

There will also be soup and mulled wine for guests, plus carols, music and a Christmas decoration workshop.

In addition, locally produced goods and Christmas gifts will be sold.

A local art group will have some of their work on display.

Organisers have asked those interested to stay in their homes if they have been in contact with someone with Covid-19 or have tested positive.