Christmas extravaganza to be hosted in Sheffield community
A Christmas extravaganza event is being held in a Sheffield community – and all are welcome to attend.
It will take place at Abbeyfield Park House in Burngreave on Friday, December 3, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
The Friends of Abbeyfield Park have worked together with the People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor to organise the event.
People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor will be bringing their annual chutney competition to the event and the winner will be honored with the title of ‘Pitsmoor’s best chutney maker’.
Lyn Brandon, of People’s Kitchen Pitsmoor, said: “If you want to enter the chutney challenge just bring along of your best home made chutney for judging on the night.”
Read More
There will also be soup and mulled wine for guests, plus carols, music and a Christmas decoration workshop.
In addition, locally produced goods and Christmas gifts will be sold.
A local art group will have some of their work on display.
Organisers have asked those interested to stay in their homes if they have been in contact with someone with Covid-19 or have tested positive.
In addition to the event, there will also be a Christmas advent trail run by Friends of Abbeyfield Park throughout December all the way up to Christmas Eve.