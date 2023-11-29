Christmas event Sheffield: Limited tickets remaining for sausage dogs Christmas party at Lost & Found
Has your delightful dachshund been good this year? Celebrate Christmas in style with your four-legged friend at a Sheffield cocktail bar.
Tens of dozens of dashing dachshunds are soon to embark on their Christmas celebrations as a Sheffield bar opens up for four-legged friends - and tickets are running low.
Lost & Found cocktail bar and restaurant on Ecclesall Road will be hosting around 200 sausage dogs in days time as a popular pop-up event, Pup Up Cafe, returns on Sunday December 10.
The event will take place between 10am and 1.30pm, offering two 90-minute sessions for up to 50 dachshunds and their dog-loving owners to meet and mingle in a secure space with a ball pit and toys. Every adorable pup will receive a free Christmas present on entry to get them into the festive spirit, and there will be a prize for the Best Dressed Sausage.
A professional photographer will be on hand to capture photos of your pooches posing with Christmas-themed props, and a barista will be supplying an unlimited number of puppuccinos and treats for all the doggies. Local dog businesses will also have stalls for owners and dog-lovers to browse.
All dachshunds have free entry, but still require a ticket. Prices start from £10 for humans, plus a booking fee. Children under the age of eight cost £5, plus a booking fee.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, please click here. To keep up to date with any updates, visit the event page on Facebook here.