These bundles of joy gave their parents something extra special to celebrate on Christmas Day.

Here are 13 photos from the archives showing some of the adorable babies born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit or Jessop Hospital on Christmas Day in the 90s and noughties. We wonder how they feel now about having their birthday on Christmas Day and whether it’s a blessing or a curse. Either way, they certainly made it a very special Christmas for their parents.

Among the babies pictured are two called Holly, appropriately for the season, but there is no Ivy, Robin or Rudolph.

Are you expecting a baby this Christmas or New Year? We’d love to hear from you and see your photos if you have one of this year’s Christmas babies or one of the first newborns of 2023. You can email [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

1. Baby Thomas Mike and Deborah Stokes, of Oughtibridge, with Thomas Fred, born weighing 7lb 3oz at 5.17am on December 25, 2007, at the Jessop Wing in Sheffield Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

2. Baby James Sue Matthewman of Rosslyn Avenue, Aston, with baby James born at 8.06pm on December 25, 1998, weighing 8lbs 13 oz, at the Jessop Hospital in Sheffield Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales

3. Baby Holly Jackie and Nick Prewett with their older daughter Jodie, aged 12, and baby Holly born at 9.35am on December 25, 1998 at the Jessop Hospital in Sheffield Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales

4. Proud father Jeremy Head of Melbourne Road, Crookes, with his baby son born at 7.20am on December 25, 1998, weighing 5lbs 13oz, at the Jessop Hospital in Sheffield Photo: Dennis Lound Photo Sales