Listeners of Hallam FM radio station have helped to send more than 18,000 gifts to children in and around Sheffield this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hallam FM Breakfast hosts Big John at Breakfast have this morning announced that the station’s Mission Christmas appeal has distributed gifts to 18,010 disadvantaged children this festive season.

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Hallam FM’s charity Cash for Kids, which aims to give Santa a helping hand in getting presents to those in our community who may otherwise go without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity saw soaring levels of requests for help this year as a result of the continuing cost-of-living crisis which has pushed more and more families into poverty in 2023.

Santa has been given a helping hand by Hallam FM's Cash for Kids charity, after an appeal saw 18,010 gifts sent to children this Christmas.

Now, more children in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire will be able to wake up to presents on Christmas morning, thanks to kind donations from listeners and locals.

Big John at Breakfast said: "We’re so happy that thanks to the incredible generosity of our listeners, we’re able to deliver joy to 18,010 children in our community.

"With more families than ever this year facing the prospect of not being able to give their children a present, Mission Christmas became even more urgent and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&M Bargains and B&M home stores supported the campaign again this year across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire with all of their stores hosting drop off points for gifts.

The team at Cash for Kids worked tirelessly throughout December ensuring that gifts reached the homes of the children who need them most. The charity works with many local grass-root organisations as well as social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.