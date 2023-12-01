Cannon Hall Farm: Christmas show at petting zoo near Sheffield to get families in the festive spirit
Children can choose their own gift from Santa’s magical elves before petting friendly farm animals this December.
Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, Barnsley, is once again hosting a festive show for the whole family following last year’s success.
For the third year in a row, the farm has teamed up with Talegate Theatre Productions and the Copycat Party Company for an event that will leave the whole family feeling the Christmas spirit.
This year, The Santa Apprentice will show children and their parents exactly how Santa’s elves prepare for Christmas in an upbeat winter tale full of singing, dancing, and festive magic. Children will then make their way to the Toy Factory where they can take their magic key to the elves and choose their very own present.
The show will take place each weekend from Saturday December 2 until 3pm on Sunday December 24.
Cannon Hall Farm is known for its festive experiences and this event in an indoor heated space is expected to be popular. Please note this is a group experience and there is no one-on-one opportunity to see Santa.
Tickets include farm admission – including the indoor soft play – from your arrival time until closing, one Santa show session, access to the Toy Factory, plus a gift for paying children. Tickets are priced at £19.95 for children aged over two, and £14.95 for adults
Children under two go free to Cannon Hall Farm – but will cost £12 for access to the workshop and to choose a toy.
For more information, please visit https://www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/