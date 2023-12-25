It’s Boxing Day. The Christmas presents have all been opened, the chocolate stocks have been massively depleted, and you’ve remembered why you don’t play board games with the family. It’s time to get outside.
If you’ve found yourself at a loose end this Boxing Day, check out our list below with just a few ideas to help you and your family make the most of the festive holidays.
1. Boxing Day fun
There's lots of fun to be had this Boxing Day in Sheffield
2. Owlerton Stadium - Boxing Day at The Dogs
Boxing Day at The Dogs is a much-loved favourite every Christmas in Sheffield. Break the Boxing Day tradition of eating leftovers and too much chocolate by heading over to Owlerton Stadium for an afternoon of racing thrills. Gates and bar open at 9:30am with the first race starting at 11am. Visit owlertonstadium.co.uk/ to book your tickets. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Beauty and the Beast at the Lyceum
If you haven’t caught this year’s Christmas panto, there is still time to catch Beauty and the Beast this Boxing Day at the Lyceum. Featuring a star-studded cast with Duncan James, Jennie Dale, Dame Damian Williams and many more, this fun-filled family show will get you all laughing. There are two showings on Boxing Day, one at 2pm and one at 7pm. Tickets start from £15 - visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/ to book your tickets today. (Photo by Sam Taylor) Photo: Sam Taylor
4. Shop the Boxing Day sales
Did Santa not quite deliver the goods this year? Head into Sheffield city centre or over to Meadowhall to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Meadowhall will be open from 9am – 6pm, but check individual stores’ opening times before visiting to avoid disappointment. Photo: Dean Atkins