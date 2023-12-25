3 . Beauty and the Beast at the Lyceum

If you haven’t caught this year’s Christmas panto, there is still time to catch Beauty and the Beast this Boxing Day at the Lyceum. Featuring a star-studded cast with Duncan James, Jennie Dale, Dame Damian Williams and many more, this fun-filled family show will get you all laughing. There are two showings on Boxing Day, one at 2pm and one at 7pm. Tickets start from £15 - visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/ to book your tickets today. (Photo by Sam Taylor) Photo: Sam Taylor