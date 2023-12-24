Are any of these Christmas light displays in your neighbourhood?

Without the big city centre lights switch-on event this year, many of us are still in search of a way to scratch that festive itch.

The Star readers have kindly shared photos of their favourite Christmas lights, whether that is their own festive display or the efforts of friends and neighbours.

Abbeydale Park Rise Illuminations got a shout out from many locals. The main lights were only up from December 1-6, as they are annually, but the remaining displays in that area have gained lots of positive feedback.

Ivy Park Road and Lyons Street are two roads garnering approval for their festive spirit.

And, if you want more space to explore, Parson Cross, Eyam, and Castleton have all been recommended as locations to take a Christmas walk.

The photos below show some of The Star readers’ favourite home displays from all around the city this festive season.

1 . John Berry This house might look familiar to some, as John's house on Woodhouse Way is known for its Christmas fundraising display every year. In 2020, while raising money for Dementia Yorkshire and Sheffield Mind, he said: "I don't care about the electricity bill. It's just money, which everyone worries about too much, and Christmas isn't about money."

2 . Christmas House, Maltby Christmas House, at 68 Grange Lane, Maltby, is decorated extravagantly by Darren Limb and partner Natalie Price, who are raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

3 . Sarah Gratton Sarah's household has gone all out with their light display, where LED tubes show bells, stars, gingerbread men, a car, a sleigh, and just about anything else Christmassy that you could imagine. We are sure Santa won't be missing this house!

4 . Claire Cotton shared this picture of her home. This decorator know how to catch attention, with huge, colourful inflatables as well as light-up trees, candy canes, and snow.