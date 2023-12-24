Sheffield Christmas lights: Star readers share photos and top spots to see light displays this festive season
Are any of these Christmas light displays in your neighbourhood?
Without the big city centre lights switch-on event this year, many of us are still in search of a way to scratch that festive itch.
The Star readers have kindly shared photos of their favourite Christmas lights, whether that is their own festive display or the efforts of friends and neighbours.
Abbeydale Park Rise Illuminations got a shout out from many locals. The main lights were only up from December 1-6, as they are annually, but the remaining displays in that area have gained lots of positive feedback.
Ivy Park Road and Lyons Street are two roads garnering approval for their festive spirit.
And, if you want more space to explore, Parson Cross, Eyam, and Castleton have all been recommended as locations to take a Christmas walk.
The photos below show some of The Star readers’ favourite home displays from all around the city this festive season.