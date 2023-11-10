Kevin the Carrot fans are in for more than a treat this Christmas as the nation’s most famous vegetable will be making its return to shelves – this time in a variety of sweet delights from as little as £1.09.

Tempting tastebuds is the NEW Hollow Milk Chocolate Festive Kevin (£1.99, 90g) – enriched with velvety, rich chocolatey goodness and adorned with an intricate design, these quirky chocolates are here to spread the Christmas cheer this season. Available from 16th November.

The irresistibly indulgent Kevin Mini Chocolates (£1.49, 126g) are also returning this Christmas on 16th November. Made from melt-in-the-mouth milk chocolate, these velvety smooth, bite-sized delights resemble Aldi’s popular Kevin the Carrot and will make the perfect festive treat or an ideal stocking filler for little ones.

And if that’s not enough, Aldi’s sell-out Kevin the Carrot Advent Calendar (£1.29, 65g) has returned to stores - but Kevin connoisseurs will need to be quick, because once they’re gone, they’re gone! The unveiling of each excitable door reveals a bespoke chocolate mould of each of Kevin’s charming family members, creating a sweet daily ritual that both children and adults can eagerly anticipate.

Last but not least, indulge in an unexpected twist this Christmas with the NEW Kevin the Carrot Ice Creams (£1.09, 4 x 60ml). Infused with an elegant and aromatic vanilla cream, the smooth and velvety presence of vanilla beans welcome a comforting and familiar nostalgia to a beloved treat. Ice cream lovers’ carrot go without it this Christmas! Available now.