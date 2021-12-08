After scouring the internet, we found the Uniquely Local website which gave us:

1 A cosmetics making experience with afternoon tea, £28 per person, minimum two people, run by the Soap Loaf Company in Sheffield.

“The perfect girly experience – best shared with friends! The workshop is a detailed tutorial where you will learn to make two cosmetics from a choice of soap, bath bomb, body butter, scrub, solid shampoo, moisturiser or lip balm. Available with delicious afternoon tea consists of a selection of fresh cream cakes and pastries, along with traditional cakes, loaves, sweet treats and light sandwiches.” Details https://uniquelylocal.co.uk/experiences/cosmeti-craft-cosmetics-making-experience-with-afternoon-tea/

2 Axe throwing experience in Sheffield tun by Ringinglow Archery. £70 for two people, £30 per person for three to 12 people.

"This is an excellent gift for the warrior in your life! Treat them to an axe throwing experience where they will receive full instruction on how to skillfully throw tomahawk axes at timber targets. With guidance you will try and get every axe throw to stick as you compete against others in games or just try and master the technique on your own.” Details https://uniquelylocal.co.uk/experiences/axe-throwing-experience-in-sheffield/

3 A Penistone Pies cookery course voucher. £88 per person including lunch.

"The perfect gift for the foodie in your life. Jacqui at Penistone Pies runs a range of cookery courses throughout the year from her country kitchen in her beautiful home in Penistone. Recipients can choose from courses including: Great British Puddings & Tea Time Treats, Perfect Pork Pies, Food for Friends, Flavours of Italy, Breadmaking for Beginners.” Details https://uniquelylocal.co.uk/experiences/penistone-pie-cookery-course-voucher/

4 The taste of Kelham Island tour. £60 per person for food and drink at five venues.

"Starting at noon on Saturdays, you will be taken on a culinary journey of this interesting area of Sheffield, visiting a range of eating establishments and enjoying generous samples at each stop. By the end of the tour you will have gained a unique insight into the eating out scene – please come hungry!” Details https://uniquelylocal.co.uk/experiences/taste-of-kelham-island-sheffield-food-tour/

5 Shop until you drop. If you want to support city centre retailers, try the Sheffield Gift Card which can be used at a wide range of businesses including high street and independent retailers, restaurants, cafes, leisure and entertainment venues. Cards range from £5 to £200, meaning you can shop, have a meal, watch a film or catch a theatre show.

6 A fabulous art experience day. £75 per person.

"For those wanting to try out a number of drawing and painting techniques in the beautiful market of Penistone. You will be truly pampered by your hosts Paul and Sophie when you arrive at Lyndene Art Studio. Paul will introduce and guide you through a number of still life drawing and open-air drawing/painting techniques.” Details https://uniquelylocal.co.uk/experiences/still-life-experience/

7 Beginners photography workshop. Botanical Gardens, city centre, Endcliffe Park. £150 Monday to Friday.